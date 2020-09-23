Fmr LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.09% of Urogen Pharma worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

