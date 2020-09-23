Fmr LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,927 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.01% of Borr Drilling worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares during the period.

BORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.65.

BORR stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

