Fmr LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of WP Carey worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WP Carey by 53.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 16.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in WP Carey by 132.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 61.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

