Fmr LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.06% of AnaptysBio worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 447,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,543 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 443,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $430.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.