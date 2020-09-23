Fmr LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276,805 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

