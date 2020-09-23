Fmr LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.39% of Byline Bancorp worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

