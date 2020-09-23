Fmr LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,089 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 106,957 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 57.2% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

