Fmr LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 475,950.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.67% of Brinker International worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 15.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

