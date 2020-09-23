Fmr LLC Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10,295.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Omnicell worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

