Fmr LLC Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 206.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,243 shares of company stock worth $1,271,513. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $461.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.03. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.33.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

