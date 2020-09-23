Fmr LLC Increases Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 202,673.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.05% of Trueblue worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 30.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 533,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trueblue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trueblue by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 31.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trueblue by 203.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

