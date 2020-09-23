Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 88,993.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,359 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of Kelly Services worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 237,821 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $8,257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $641.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

