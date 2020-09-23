Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,847 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Qiagen worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,678.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

