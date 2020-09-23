Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 795,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

