Fmr LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,196 shares of company stock valued at $20,100,684. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

