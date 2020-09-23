Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,906 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

