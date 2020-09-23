Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,311 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

