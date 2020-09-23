Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.57% of Albireo Pharma worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $806,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALBO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.