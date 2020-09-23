Fmr LLC Sells 167,006 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,006 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.