Fmr LLC Sells 410,100 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Echo Global Logistics worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

