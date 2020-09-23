Fmr LLC Sells 442,398 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,398 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.19% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.