Fmr LLC Takes Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.29% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 221,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,702.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $323,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.27. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

