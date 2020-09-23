Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 2,777,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,015,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

