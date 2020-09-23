Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201,018.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $16.41 million and $201,018.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,388.00 or 1.00657093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167141 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,906,221 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

