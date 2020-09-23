Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,114.40

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,114.40 and traded as low as $1,109.90. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at $1,115.00, with a volume of 34,469 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,114.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,047.63.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

