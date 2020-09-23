G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFSZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th.

GFSZY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. G4S/ADR has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

