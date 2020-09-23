Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.09. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,184 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

