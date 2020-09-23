General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

GM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 711,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675,371. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

