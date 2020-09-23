GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $590,348.55 and approximately $655.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00420908 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,367.29 or 1.00482882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

