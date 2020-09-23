Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after buying an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

GOOD stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $577.15 million, a P/E ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

