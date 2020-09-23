GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Media Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GLENCORE PLC/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 150,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,265. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

