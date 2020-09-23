GoByte Hits Market Capitalization of $211,844.45 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $211,844.45 and approximately $4,093.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003647 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.