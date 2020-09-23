Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,643 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.34.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.