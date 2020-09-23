Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 247,842 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Antares Pharma worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $9,886,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 538,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 508,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $463.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

