Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

