Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 59,120 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

