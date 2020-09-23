Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $30,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $445,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,483.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $129,081 and have sold 633,888 shares valued at $19,587,939. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

