Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Telenav worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telenav by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Telenav by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 155,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Telenav by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telenav by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNAV stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Telenav Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

