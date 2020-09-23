Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 141,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LFC stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

