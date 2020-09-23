Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 206,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

