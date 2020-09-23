Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of DURECT worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,975,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DURECT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DURECT by 111.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

