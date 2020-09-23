Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Myers Industries worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

