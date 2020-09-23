Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Buckle worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Buckle by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Buckle by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE BKE opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Buckle’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

