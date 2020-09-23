Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,064 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 53.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.00. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

