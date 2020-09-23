Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Caleres worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Caleres by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Caleres by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $398.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

