Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,671 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

