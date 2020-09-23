Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

