Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 553.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

