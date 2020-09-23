Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.