Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MESO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Mesoblast limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.